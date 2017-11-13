Nov. guber poll: We want to maintain sanctity of rotation – Onuzulike

The chairman of Iron Rod Market Dealers Association, Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Nnaemeka Onuzulike, has said Governor Willie Obiano must be re-elected to maintain the sanctity of rotation principle in the state.

He said former Governor of the state, Mr. Pater Obi, who is now pushing Oseloka Obaze, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, was the initiator of the zoning system in the state by canvassing that power should go to the North.

“Unfortunately, in a very strange manner, Obi for reason best known to him wants to destablise it, and the implication was that the South Senatorial zone, where he comes from may wait for a long time to come,” Onuzulike said.

He said to ensure that zoning system was followed to the letter, Governor Willie Obiano should be re-elected because he is the only candidate in this election who will go for the statutory four years, while others have eight years.

Onuzulike said apart from that, Obiano has provided security to the people of the state and for them as the traders, and they were the most beneficiaries because no serious business can thrive without security which this Governor has provided.

He said the regular payment of salaries and pension has not only helped the workers who are direct beneficiaries but sustained the economy of the state because with the payment, the workers spend money in the purchases from traders.

The Iron Rod market chairman called on former Governor Obi to return back to APGA to fulfill all the promises he made to the late leader of the party, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, saying that it is still not yet too late to dismantle his structure in PDP and collapse it into APGA.