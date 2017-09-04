Nov. guber poll: NUJ to organise political debate

Moved by the desire for Anambra State to produce quality governor during November 18, 2017 governorship election, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State branch has said it will organise a political debate for all the governorship candidates in all the political parties involved in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The chairman of NUJ in the state, Comrade Emma Ifesinachi, who stated this while inaugurating the executive and members of the newly formed “Onitsha Federated Chapel of NUJ,” also said the union will organise press week which will come up in a yet-to-be fixed date in this month.

He said the Press week will feature interactive session with leadership of all security agencies in the state, lectures, awards presentation, while political debates will feature all candidates of all political parties contesting the governorship election.

He charged the members of the newly inaugurated chapel to be professional in approach to their jobs, warning that the union will not hesitate to apply the big stick if any of them tries to do anything that will drag the image of the profession to the mud.

The chairman said the union in the state had set up a committee to flush out quacks in the profession.

In his speech, chairman of newly inaugurated chapel, Mr. Okechukwu Akaneme, on behalf of the members, thanked the NUJ leadership in the state for their purposeful and result-oriented leadership in the state.

He assured them that the members of the chapel will operate professionally and will not do anything that will dent the good image of the union and journalism profession in Nigeria.

Highlight of the occasion was taking of oath of office by the executives of the new chapel and oath of allegiance to NUJ codes of conduct.