The flag-bearer of Mega Progressives Peoples Party (MPPP), His Royal Highness, Igwe Angus Chuma Ojukwu, of Awka -Etiti, has promised to remain focused in his avowed campaign to reposition Anambra State if voted into power in November18, 2017 governorship election in the state.

He spoke at the weekend shortly after he was adopted the candidate of MPPP in the coming November election at a special primary Congress held inAwka, the state capital.

He said the people of Anambra State deserve a better deal and urged them to support him in this worthwhile venture.

Enumerating his 10-point agenda which include education, security, industrialisation, agriculture, road construction, water and electricity, Ojukwu said his call was a divine one.

He said: “I so much believe that nothing is impossible for God. My call is divine. I thank God for this opportunity.

This election will be a monarch versus the incumbent. You are witnesses to what happened here today. King David will use his ordinary catapult to kill Goliath”.

He said when he unleashed his 10-point agenda which include education, no child in Anambra State will hawk again on the streets the state as all of them would be in school.

He declared that education would be free from primary to tertiary to afford every child in the state basic education.

Ojukwu said Governor Willie Obisno tried in the area of security especially protecting property but failed woefully in the area of protecting human lives, saying that securing human lives would be his priority because “we have to be alive to have possessions”.

Thanking the officers of the party both at the national and state levels, Igwe Ojukwu invited his party members to join him in his campaign to clinch the governorship of the state.