Nov. guber election: ADP elects Okonkwo flag bearer

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), Anambra State chapter has elected Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo, as its candidate for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state with a firm promise that it will sustain the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The ADP National Secretary and returning officer in the Governorship Primary election committee, Dr. James Okoroma, said Mr. Okonkwo polled a total of 1,062 votes out of 1,072 votes cast by delegates accredited to emerge the party’s candidate.

Dr. Okoroma presenting the party’s flag to Mr. Okonkwo in Awka, the State capital, said the governorship candidate was elected by direct voting conducted in the three senatorial zones, saying that the exercise was peaceful.

“Having satisfied all the constitutional requirements of ADP, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo, is hereby declared winner and the candidate for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

“The race to take over Anambra State government started today. With the outcome of the party primary, ADP is the party to beat in the election,” he said.

He called for support from the electorate to realise the dreams of forming the next government in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Okonkwo said Anambra State cannot afford to go back to Egypt, and promised to ensure that his government continues the crusade on anti-corruption, impunity, insecurity, law and order, if voted as governor.

Okonkwo said his administration would tackle problems in the education sector by increasing its budget and payment of grants to assist infrastructural development in schools, invest money in human capital development as well as development of sports and sporting infrastructure in every local government in the state.

“The ADP government promises Anambra people that there will be no secret administration of the state; no selling of community land and to run an all-inclusive government of 50 percent each from men and women, 50 percent to the youths and 10 percent to the physically challenged in the formation of cabinet”, he assured even as he called on Anambra citizens to vote for ADP.