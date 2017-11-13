The Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta, has asked the people of the state to give the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) the benefit of doubt to conduct free and fair governorship election this Saturday.

Nnachetta, who spoke to newsmen shortly after courtesy call on the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, in Awka, the state capital, said he had useful interaction with the REC.

According to Nnachetta, the REC assured that he and his team would hold credible election in Anambra State that would become a reference point in future.

He said: “The REC assured me that he was in the state to give Anambra people a good election like none before now.’’

Nnachetta quoted the REC as saying that they had made all arrangements for the effective distribution of materials at all the wards in good time to ensure the poll commenced at the scheduled time.

“The INEC said the election will commence at 8 am and end on or about 2pm. Dr. Orji also said that this time, it will be accreditation and voting at the same time, unlike in the past, where accreditation will end before the commencement of voting,” the Commissioner said.

Nnachetta said given the type of scenario painted by the REC, the release of results might be hastened.

He enjoined the people to cooperate with the electoral umpire, who he, said was doing its best to see that everything is done to ensure that free and fair election.

Earlier, Nnachetta was told by the INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), Mr. Leo Nkedife that they had since established Resident Area Centres (RAC) in all the Wards in the State.

Nkedife explained that under the arrangement, all electoral officers involved in the poll will reside within immediate vicinity of the centres to facilitate easy deployment to their polling wards.

He stressed the RAC would house the officials and election materials overnight in a bid to ensure that as early as 5am on Election Day, the officers would be deployed to the polling centres.

He urged all registered voters to endeavour to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), the only facility to entitle them to exercise their franchise.

“People should go to their various Local Government Headquarters without further delay to obtain their cards,’’ Nkedife said, adding that PVC collection would close on November 15.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka