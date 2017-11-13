A formidable group in Anambra State has vehemently warned electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, police and other major agencies to eschew any planned arrangement targeted towards manipulating the November 18 governorship election.

The group, Independent Media Support Organisation (IMSO), released the warning during a press conference in Awka, the state capital.

The Executive Director, IMSO, Ogbuefi Harris Chuma, said the group has mobilised men of integrity who are ICT compliant to monitor various polling units and stream live for public consumption.

Comrade Chuma furiously condemned the motives of some political parties that had sworn to utilise their connection at the federal level to manipulate the election in their favour.

He said: “They boast about their connections at the centre, telling the electorate about their might in the game of power and how they have no choice in determining who emerges as their leaders.

Now this is a dangerous trend which must be avoided, especially in Anambra State, as we get set for the polls on November 18.

“The most worrisome aspect which seems to be the last in their chain of arsenal is the plan to militarise and intimidate the citizens of the state using state powers that will be monitored from Abuja.

This is ugly and portends great danger considering the history of the state democratically.

“This evil plan to shave the heads of Anambra people with despotic bravado will only stimulate resistance from Ndi Anambra and could lead to break down of law and order”.

The IMSO boss commended the people of Anambra for the discipline they have exhibited so far and urge them to continue to do so, but must rise to make sure that their votes count to determine who governs them.

By John Ndu