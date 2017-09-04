Nkwoka emerges Accord Party candidate for Nov. guber poll

Hon. Stanley Chigbo Nkwoka has emerged the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.

The Governorship primary election committee Chairman, Engr. Udo Ijere, who announced the result in Awka, said Nkwoka was elected by affirmation, having scored 105 votes out of the 108 accredited delegates.

Engr. Ijere, who was also the returning officer, said the emergence of Nkwoka as their candidate will help transform Anambra State a better state if Accord Party wins the election.

He said the current administration has impoverished Nigerians, promising that the Accord Party will work to improve the lives of the people, provide food on their tables and give the people of Anambra a new sense of belonging.

“The poverty situation in the country is much that people have lost hope in government. Accord Party will work to address these issues.

We must go for the party with good ideas because politics is about bringing changes in the lives of people”, he said.

While criticising the zoning formula adopted by some political parties the state, he said, “Accord Party is tired of zoning arrangement which does not give people equal opportunity in governance.

“With the crisis trailing Nigeria politics, it is time to drop zoning for people who have mental capacity to be in government.

“Our little effort must cause some changes, it will help in the filtration prices.

Then the government that will sanitise our system will emerge. What we are doing today will help to improve the society politically, economically and socially,” he added.

Addressing party members, Hon. Nkwoka promised to run a transparent government where all communities, groups and sectors would be carried along, stating that security of lives and property, rule of law and order will take top priority of his government if elected.