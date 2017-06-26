My position as National chairman Is Unshekaeable-Oye

The Enugu high court’s removed National chairman of All Progressives (APGA), Chief Vicrtor Oye, has boasted that his position as the National Chairman of the party was unshakeable.

Chief Oye who stated this in his country home, Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state when the party’s stakeholders paid him a courtesy call, said his purported removal was an impossible task.

He said the claimant has been going round Igbo leaders to accept him but he has been rejected wherever he went, saying that he recently met a prominent Anambra state- born billionaire, who shut him out and asked him to meet Governor Willie Obiano if he was hungry.

He said APGA has a constitution and 2014 relevant sections of the party as amended stipulated that it is through the national convention convened for that purpose that can remove him if two-third majority of the members approved it.

“They are engaging in ego trip, a journey of no return. The exercise is a nullity, an ambush. The so-called Enugu high court has no jurisdiction and the judgment would be consigned to dustbin,” Oye said.

Stressing that his lawyers have found 24 infractions in the judgment, Oye said some people were out to dupe the state and its people, insisting that APGA has come to stay and destined to be great.

He predicted that the party will win at least eight states in the 2019 general election and urged them to work hard for the return of Governor Obiano because their political rights were dependent on that.

“If he fails to return, we will all be doomed. We must work hard to reap, assuring that party members will get their fair share, if the Governor is voted for second tenure.

The chairman of Caretaker Committee of Orumba North Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Afoka, said that there was no cause for alarm as the party still remained intact.

He also said they were not afraid of Obiano making it because he has touched every sector in the state and that is why they were backing him for second tenure.

He said “some people are living in the past glory. It does not work and will not in this election. It will not happen again. We are prepared to protect our votes. We are on the ground,” said Afoka who dismissed fears that APC will use federal mighty to rig 2017 governorship election in the State.

Speaking with newsmen, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Market affairs and second Vice-President of Amalgamated Markets Traders of Anambra State (AMATAS), Chief Emma Ozoemena, said the visit to the National chairman has confirmed that there was no cause to despair.

He said the National chairman has given that the accurate information and put things in proper situation, assuring that APGA in Orumba North was solidly behind Governor Obiano’s second term and will work to achieve that.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka