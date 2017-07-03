Monarch decries proliferation of beer parlours in Anambra

Igwe Alex Onyido,the traditional ruler of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Alex Onyido, has lamented the proliferation of beer parlours and recreation centres in the state.

Igwe Onyido who spoke during the fourth edition of Lady Victoria Onyido quiz competition organized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for secondary schools in the state called on the State Governor, Willie Obiano, to check the spread of leisure centres in the state.

Onyido said such facilities provide avenue for crime and criminality to multiply, saying that the rate at which such businesses were sprouting in the state called for concern.

The traditional ruler who endowed the quiz competition to discourage the use of illicit drugs among secondary school students in the state, commended NDLEA for their commitment in fighting drug abuse and peddling in the state, stating that drug addiction and abuse would lead to other vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery and prostitution.

Governor Obiano, represented by the Commissioner for Education in the state, Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha, lauded Igwe Onyido and NDLEA for their good works in promoting good behaviour among Omenugha said his administration was committed to giving students in the state education that was globally competitive.

The Principal of Anglican Girls Secondary school, Oba, Mrs Chibueze Peace, thanked NDLEA commander, Sule Momodu, for his initiatives in eradication of drug-related crimes in the state, especially in schools.

In his address, the NDLEA commander in Anambra State, Mr. Sule Momodu, said the competition which started four years ago had yielded positive results.

He commended the Anambra state Government for establishing Drug Free Clubs in secondary schools in the state.

Anglican Girls Secondary School, Oba came first in the quiz competition; Girls Secondary School, Igboukwu came second while Modebe Memorial Secondary School, Onitsha came third.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka