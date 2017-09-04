Mojekwu lauds Obiano over projects in markets

Former Chairman of Electrical Dealers Association, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Mojekwu, has commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for his wise decision to put up projects in various markets in the state.

Speaking recently while fielding questions from newsmen, Mojekwu said that it will be a laudable development for the State Government to help them construct secretariat as part of N10m development projects in all the markets in the state.

He also lauded the current chairman of the market, Evangelist Peter Obi, for his achievement so far in the market as well as commitment to take the traders to greater height.

Mojekwu said: “So far, so good. His efforts are paying off. We have a good chairman who is attracting government’s presence to the market”.

Mojekwu said Obi has done well by striving to remember some of them who have in one way or the other contributed to the development of the market, saying that there were chairmen before him who did not recognise that some of them existed, hence there were crises here and there.

The Vice-president of the market, Chief Chukwuma Agwasinwa, was grateful to God for what we has used the current executive to achieve, especially restoration of peace, saying “God has been our strength.

Without him, we couldn’t have succeeded. We also thank the people who has given us their support so far”.

He said that one of their greatest achievements was the restoration of peace in the market, recalling that before now there were 27 cases in the court from the market but within less than one year of their assumption of office, the cases have been drastically reduced to three.

He said those cases have been resolved and that is why patrons and Board of Trustees (BoT) of the market now attend their programmes.

A patron of the market, Chief Dominic Obichukwu, said that the current chairman, Evangelist Peter Obi was very close to him said he was proud of executive.

“My advice is that they should continue to do the right thing. He should always consult us for good works. He should not allow further crises in the market and that is why we have decided to reconcile, “he said.

He appealed to the state government to construct the road leading from the market to Akora, Obosi to open up the market, saying that for now the market is a one road market which is not the best.

The patron also asked the State Government to rescue the traders from the erosion menace because, according to him, the traders were doing their best to control the erosion, but it was not enough.