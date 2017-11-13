With this mammoth support, Obiano’s victory is sure -Akudolu

The Vice-President of Amalgamated Market Traders of Anambra State (AMATAS), Chief Gozie Akudolu, said with the massive support enjoyed by Governor Willie Obiano in this campaign is a clear sign that he would be victorious at the November 18, 2017 governorship election.

Akudolu said the broad based support enjoyed by Governor Obiano was based on his numerous achievements in the last three and half years he has been on the saddle.

He said most significant was Obiano’s love for the traders in Anambra State, which resulted in the constriction of choose-for-yourself N10 million project in all the markets in the state, which most of them have been completed.

The AMATAS Vice-president said the provision of security of lives and property which has been the anchor programme of Obiano has endeared him to the traders in the state because this has ushered in confidence among customers, hence boom in business activities.

He contended that with all these, this was the right time to pay him back for all these achievements and good gestures to traders in particular.

Akudolu dismissed the fear of electoral malpractices by the opposition, stressing that “the issue of rigging has gone. It was in the past. Whoever is planning to rig this election is doing that at his /her own risk”.