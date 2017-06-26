Jubilation as Obiano commissions 2nd phase of street lights

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has promised to complete the third phase of putting street lights in the state. With his determination to ensure complete eradication of crime in the state, the Governor has completed and commissioned street lights of phases one and two in the state and vowed to continue with phase three project in his second tenure in office.

Governor Obiano said this during the commissioning of the second phase of the street lights in the state at Afor- Nkpor market, Idemili North local Government Area of the State.

The Governor said that the street lights would help to scare away criminals and urged the people of the state to ensure adequate protection of the lights which will help them to also transact business in the night.

The Governor said,”we have commissioned the first phase at Amansea. This is the second one that we are commissioning to give the people in the state light, scare aware criminals and encourage light life. The project’s phase three will come up by my second tenure because you need this light.”

In his speech, the Transition Committee chairman of the Local Government ,Chief Ralph Nnabuife Asha, extolled the Governor for his kind gesture and urged the people to vote en mass for him to enable him continue with the dividend of democracy which he has continued to provide.

He described the Goverrnor as God-sent to ameliorate the suffering of the people, hinting that the first phase was at the boundary between Anambra and Enugu states to help checkmate movement of people and wares.

According to Asha,”the second phase which he has just commissioned stretches from Amansea to Niger Bridge head and we will ensure the protection of the project because of its cost and benefits to the people of the state”, he stated.

Speaking, the traditional ruler of Ogidi,, Igwe Onyido, commended the governor for carrying the people along.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka