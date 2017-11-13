Ikukuoma mobilises for Obiano

With less than five days to the Anambra Governorship election, the Ikukuoma Solidarity Movement has collapsed its political structure and rallied support for Governor Willie Obiano for his re-election.

The event which took place at Unity Park, Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area pulled over 400,000 loyalists of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu with a total resolve to vote en mass for APGA.

Speaker after speaker and the people bore testimony to the unique administrative style of Governor Obiano which makes him deserving of a second term.

The convener of the programme, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu gave words of reassurance to the governor that the “massive crowd that turned out for the event are genuine people who believe in Obiano’s honesty and are ready to work for the victory of APGA in the November 18 governorship election.”

He described Governor Obiano as a leader with genuine commitment towards the development of the state and said Ndi Anambra are in safe hands under him.

The member representing Orumba North and South Federal constituency, Chief Ben Nwankwo said the political heavyweights and their supporters in the entire three senatorial districts have declared unalloyed support for Governor Obiano and with that, the coast is clear for landslide for APGA in the upcoming election.

In their separate remarks, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Barrister Rita Maduagwu and the member representing Nnewi South II Constituency in the State Assembly, Mr. Kingsley Iruba

while describing Prince Ukachukwu as a man of integrity, maintained that he must have declared support for Governor Obiano because he has seen the transformation which his administration has brought to the state.

For his part, the Chairman of the governor’s re-election campaign committee, Chief Victor Umeh acknowledged that APGA has never defeated Prince Ukachukwu in the area, and said his open endorsement of the governor offers great prospects for APGA in its efforts to forge a united political front for Ndigbo.

Mounting the pavilion, Governor Willie Obiano commended the people for the massive turnout to support him and assured them that their support will not be in vain as he has mapped out strategies to affect their lives better in his second term bid.

He harped on the need for the people to vote for him and protect their votes, saying that his government will intensify efforts in the areas of road infrastructure, health, agriculture among others, if reelected.

The National Leader, New Nigeria Initiative for Better Leadership, one of the groups working for Obiano’s re-election, Chief Omenife Uzuegbu assured that his group only would ensure landslide victory for Obiano through its networks of connection.

Uzuegbu described Obiano’s victory as a profitable factor to the development of the state.

The governor was on arrival received with chants of solidarity by the mammoth crowd that turned out for the event.