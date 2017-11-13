Flood victims in Anambra receive succour

Flood victims in ten communities of Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State have received relief items from the Federal and state governments.

Handing over the items to the representatives of the affected communities, the Executive Secretary, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, Chief Paul Odenigbo, said the items was provided to cushion the effect of the 2017 flood incident which ravaged houses and destroyed farmlands.

The relief items were jointly provided by the Anambra State Government and the Presidential Committee on flood, Relieve and Rehabilitation.

Some of the items donated to the flood victims include bags of rice, garri, beans, tin tomatoes, foam, buckets, cartoons of bar soaps, and detergents, among others.

The SEMA Director was represented by a director in the agency, Mr. Chukwudi Onyejekwe.

Some of the Presidents General of the affected communities who received the items on behalf of the victims including Augustin Nwakpudo from Owelle, Boniface Enebeli from Olumba Nasaa, and Jamigbola Samuel thanked the Governor Willie Obiano-led administration for the timely rescue while promising to ensure proper distribution of the materials to the affected persons.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Anambra West Local Government Area, Mr. Tony Nwabunwanne, commended government but however appealed for loan and seedlings to be among items that would be procured for distribution to flood victims.

