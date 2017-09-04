Ex-HDP chairman emerges party’s candidate for governorship poll

The immediate past Anambra State Chairman of Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Chief Sam Oraegbunam, has been nominated as the party’s flag bearer for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.

Oraegbunam was unanimously nominated by a 450-man delegate at the primary election held at Jesse Hotel, Awka on Wednesday.

The National Chairman of HDP, Chief Ambrose Owuru, while giving the Certificate of Return to Oraegbunam, said the unanimity of the party members in nominating him was due to the confidence they had in him.

Owuru, represented by Chief Samuel Ogbonna, the Abia chairman of the party, said the journey of the party to Anambra Government House had just begun.

He expressed the hope that going by the grassroots presence of the party in Anambra and the peaceful conduct of the primary election, HDP was prepared to go to the poll.

In his remarks, Oraegbunam, a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, said that he was the “game changer” in the Anambra gubernatorial race.

The candidate said he joined the race because Anambra people were fed up with the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance and they were desirous of change.

He promised that if elected, he would conduct Local Government election within three months, as the non-existence of duly elected officials at that grassroots was alienating youths from political participation.

Earlier, the Chairman of HDP primary committee, Mr. Carl Mbanefo, said the exercise fulfilled the constitution of the party and committee guidelines.

Mbanefo congratulated the winner and urged party faithful to work harder ahead of the poll.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some officials of the HDP from other states witnessed the exercise.