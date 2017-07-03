Don’t look up on Nigeria, lawyer tells Ndigbo

An Onitsha-based legal practitioner, Mr. Anthony Orji, has challenged Ndigbo to stop looking unto Nigeria for salvation, but should strive hard to compel Nigeria to look unto them.

Orji who spoke during the launching of three books: Beyond Darkness, End of Crises and Desert storm written by an Anambra State-based journalist, Mr. Theo Rays, said no other part of the country came to union with an intention for the union to work except Ndigbo, yet Nigeria has been unfair and unjust to the ethnic group.

He said the 1966 coup staged by five majors was never an Igbo coup as some would want the world to believe, rather it was coup staged by the officers from the three regions of the country.

The legal practitioner called on Ndigbo to come together and put their house in order to stand on their own, lamenting however that those at the helm of affairs in the South East were the “surrogates of the military, who continued to offer” “irresponsible leadership”.

He decried a situation where Nigerians were only out to crucify Ndigbo, at the slightest mistake, saying that Evans was being projected as the Igbo model, forgetting the positive achievements Ndigbo has made.

As at now, he said, one Chinedu Echeruo, a Nigerian of Igbo extraction, has been making waves in USA with his computer software, he designed and sold millions of dollars but nobody has been talking of him, rather it was Evans that people talk about with relish as if criminals are found only among Ndigbo.

In his address, the chairman of the occasion, Prof. Peter Emeka Katchy (FCAI), said Nigeria had only six years of democracy from 1961 to 1966. After that, the Military hijacked power and since that time even up to date “there was no fundamental orientation of Federal Government framework and no method of sucession.

Prof. Katchy who is the National President of National Complementary and Alternative Medical Association (NACAMA), asked the Acting President , as a matter of national emergency, to convoke National Conference of all ethnic nationalities.

He also said that the acting President should commence the operation of true Federalism by making the six geo-political zones as well as commence fiscal federalism through Revenue Allocation Commission.

Katchy also advised Osinbajo to embark on the reconciliation of Nigeria by setting up National Reconciliation Commission as well as commence strict application of fiscal federalism.

He commended the author of ‘’Desert Storm’’ for its illumination and motivation and recommended it to every Nigerian to read and apply its suggestions.In his speech, the author of the book said he supported the agitation for Biafra because Nigeria has failed to bring the best out of Ndigbo.

Nigeria and of course the rest of the world have not failed to appreciate the ingenuity of the Igbo man but also failed to support him enough to unleash his potentials and bring the best out of his God- given talents” said Theo Rays.

He said the quit notice issued to Ndigbo by the Arewa Youths is a clear indication that some parts of Nigerians were still part of backward third world countries.

The author said Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular have investments all over the world, but none of them have ever asked them to quit their countries, rather they are still searching for people who will invest and grow their economies.

If Arewa youths are willing to ask Ndigbo to quit the North, why have they not told Guinness, Coca-Cola, MTN and other multinational companies and individuals to leave the North. I can see that the Arewa youths need to be educative.