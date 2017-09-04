Court grants bail to 14 suspected cultists

An Ogidi Magistrate Court in Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State presided over by A.N Okoli has granted bail to 14 youths accused of belonging to a cult group called Junior Vikings Fraternity.

When the case came up for hearing, the prosecuting police officer, Sergeant Cyril Ogbodo, told the court that they were arrested at Awada, Idemili North Local Government Area on August 15, 2017.

The cultists were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony to wit: cultism and belonging to a secret cult known as Junior Viking Confraternity (JVC), and

thereby committed offence punishable under section 495 (a) of criminal code cap 36. Vol. 11, revised law of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991 as amended and section 3(1) secret cultism and similar activities laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 2004.

In their defence, the accused persons through their counsel- seven lawyers in all, pleaded not guilty to the charges and prayed the court to grant them bail since the offences were bailable.

The prosecuting Police officer opposed the bail for two of the accused, Anayo Samuel and Pascal Ozim, for not presenting a surety.

After hearing from the counsels to the accused and the prosecutor, the Presiding Magistrate granted all bail except Anayo Samuel and Pascal Ozim, ordering that they be remanded in prison custody until their bail conditions were met by reliable sureties.

According to the magistrate, each of the accused would pay N100, 000, provide one surety in like sum. Each surety would also present two passport photographs and National Identity card, three years tax clearance and address of surety verified by the resident prosecutor or clerk of the court.

She ordered further that the matter be transferred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice and adjourned the matter to November1, 2017 for further hearing.