CLO commends Obiano over security in Anambra

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) Anambra State chapter has lauded Governor Willie Obiano for his commitment to security which has reduced the incidence of kidnapping in the state.

The civil society organisation in a statement signed by its Chairman, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, Secretary, Chidi Mbah and Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Amoke, also asked the Governor to urgently review the activities of the state special security outfit codenamed “Operation Nkpochapu” to ensure effective service delivery.

In a press release entitled: “A call for the review of activities of the state special security outfit, Operation Nkpochapu” and other sundry social ills,” CLO noted that after its thorough and holistic appraisal of the economic and social situations in Anambra State, there was resurgence of crime within the past six months in the state most especially within Onitsha and environs.

They listed notable flash points observed within the period under review to include Ezeiweka Road, Obosi Road, Oraifite Street, MCC Junction, Mgbemena Street, Nwaziki Street, Tarzan Junction by Owerri Road; Port Harcourt Road, Uga Junction, Ziks Avenue, Ozomagala Street, Upper Iweka with offshoot at Lagos Park and Abuja Park, Ugwunabankpa Road, Awka Road, Old Market Road, Modebe Avenue, Oguta Road, and New Market Road among other areas in the state.

The group expressed fears that if urgent and drastic actions were not taken, the serene, conducive and congenial environment already created in the state would be eroded by the activities of some misguided and undesirable elements.

“We commend the Governor for reducing kidnapping to the barest minimum in the state. In fact, he deserved all the avalanche of awards coming his way in this regard but we call for a holistic review of Operation Nkpochapu.

The personnel should be overhauled for effectiveness and efficiency. There should be renewed motivation and reinvigoration to officers of the Security outfit,” the group said.

The CLO also noted that within the period under review, the activities of the state revenue collectors were becoming nightmarish to road users and called for special monitoring of their activities and also giving them codified uniform with code of conduct for easy identification.

They also called for the extension of street lights from Borromeo Roundabout to Upper Iweka and other major streets in Onitsha as a way of helping to reduce crime in the state.

“It is simply pathetic and disgusting seeing the level of gangsterism and hooliganism going on in the name of collecting revenues for government. The city of Onitsha is simply under siege in the hands of these revenue collectors.

Oftentimes they go as far as beating and dispossessing their victims of valuable property – especially money and goods.

One worrisome aspect is that, if one approaches them to exhibit civility and tranquility in their approach, they become boisterous and aggressive with statements like, “Don’t you know Governor’s office”, “We are on contract, so don’t tell us how we will recover our money,” the group stated.