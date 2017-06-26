Our brother lied against Bishop Ezeokafor- Ezeoke siblings

The family of Late Chief A. O Ezeoke of Obinabo village, Ngkpologwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state, has exonerated the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese , Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor and the legal adviser of the diocese, Rev Fr(Dr) Edwin Obiorah, about the “the serious and wild allegation” leveled against them by Dr Sylvester Ezeoke over the execution of Chief Ezeoke’s Will.

The first daughter of the late Ezeoke, Mrs Ngozi Nwachukwu, told newsmen in Awka recently through a statement issued and signed by eight Ezeoke siblings that the unfortunate allegations from her brother, Dr. Sylvester Ezeoke, which was published in National Dailies (not Daily Times) as well as online media “were totally false and maliciously intended to malign the Bishop and his legal adviser”.

She said “Dr. Sylvester Ezeoke did not speak on our behalf as a representative of late Chief A.O.Ezeoke’s family. We wish to affirm our strongest support for Bishop Ezeokafor and Rev. Father Obiorah to continue the work they are doing to execute our late father’s Will within the confines of the law”.

Continuing, the family members said, “at no time did we authorize Dr. Sylvester Ezeoke to speak on our behalf as children of late A. O. Ezeoke. Neither the Bishop nor Rev Father Obiorah has oppressed or intimidated us in anyway”.

Other children of late Chief Ezeoke who signed the statement were Dr (Mrs.) Chinyere Aginam, Mrs. Uchenna Ezeaka, Mrs. Amarachukwu Esomugha, Mr. Callistus Ezeoke, Mrs Njideka Emenobi, Mr Elochukwu Ezeoke and Miss Nonso Ezeoke.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka