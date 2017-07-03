APGA set to take over Amumo – Odofin LGA

As the campaigns for the Local Government chairmen and councilors in Lagos state intensify, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) chairmanship candidate for Amumo Odofin Local government Area. Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, has expressed confidence of winning the poll.

Nwoye who was in Amawbia, Anambra state home town of the national chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye, in Anambra state to seek for his support said that they were prepared for the election that will hold on July 22, this year.

He said “we are very much prepared to take over the chairmanship of Amuwo – Odofin Local Government Area. APGA is now more than ever before more popular. APC could not hold their primaries. There is no cause for alarm.

There is no fear about rigging. We believe in Lagos state Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC). They have given us a level playing ground so far!

Nwoye urged his supporters to come out enmasse to cast their votes , assuring that their votes would be counted in the 1, 202 polling booths.

He said anybody who attempted rigging is incurring the wrath of the people, stating that they have confidence in the credibility and integrity of the chairman of LASIEC.

“Philips is conscious of her integrity. She has changed the face of LASIEC. We will change the face of politics in Amuwo – Odofin. If elected, we will partner private sector to uplift the local government.

I will change the face of FESTAC town. We will repair the roads. We will not only create jobs for young people but make them to create jobs on their own”.

Alphonsus Nweze, Onitsha