ANSG screens over 5,106 new born babies for sickle cell disorder

The Anambra State Government has so far screened a total of 5,106 babies for the early detection of sickle cell disorder since the inception of the screening exercise in 2012.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Joe Akabuike, who gave the indication at a press briefing during the World Sickle Cell Day, gave the breakdown of the screening as 461 representing babies with AA genotype status, one thousand and one representing babies with AS status, 38t with SS status, and six with AC status.

Dr. Akabuike noted that the feat was facilitated through the installation of an Iso electric focusing machine, microscopes, computers and other equipment at the Chukwu Emeka Oduemegwu –Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka by the state government and its collaboration partners, the Globalsickle alliance association of public Health liberations and Newborn screening initiative.

He described sickle cell disease as a hereditary blood disorders occasioning lack of Healthy Red blood cells carrying adequate oxygen throughout the body.

The commissioner advised the general public to be careful in selecting their spouse partners to eliminate the disease.

According to him, intending couples should go for genotypes test before engaging in marriage.

He listed the symptoms of the disease to include fatigue, episodic pains, jaundice, frequent infection, eyes problems which can be managed with drugs like folic acid supplement, antimalarial and antibiotics prophylaxis, fluid intake and drinking of water. Sickle cell day is celebrated every June 19.

