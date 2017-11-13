ANSG to asphalt roads leading to COE Nsugbe

Anambra State Government is to asphalt all the major roads leading to the College of Education, Nzugbe by 2018. Governor Willie Obiano made this known during his visit to the institution for an interactive session with the students recently.

The Governor explained that one of the dreams of his government is anchored on welfare of students in providing them with enabling environment that will enhance academic excellence.

He promised to procure 20 fans to be hung in their classrooms and other necessary facilities that would their learning.

The Governor noted that his successful development in all sectors simultaneously was due to his lofty policies in partnering with various donor agencies, which had also formed source of revenue for the state.

According to him, some of the windows of revenue include Public Private Partnership, Internally Generated Revenue, and Federal allocation among others.

“Through the developments, we have attracted over $ 7.8 billion investments from 27 companies and 15 companies have commenced production.

“Over 1.6 million jobs have been created within my three years in office. We will continue to create more jobs to ensure youths’ independence. ”

The Provost of the institution, Dr. Ego Uzoezie, said they had benefitted immensely since Obiano administration, especially in the area of infrastructure and welfare of students and lecturers.

Uzoezie commended Obiano for his moves in upgrading the institution into university.

The former President of the Students Union, Mr. Betty Okoye recalled that Obiano had donated 300 KVA generator which had enhanced their night studies and enable them take a lead in any external competition.

The highlight of the occasion was the “Man of the Year Award of Excellence” to Governor Obiano by the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS).

John Ndu