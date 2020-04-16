The Anambra state government has urged the police in the state to review its strategy for enforcement of the lockdown to avoid recurrence of the situation that led to death of its residents.

Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to State Government (SSG), said this after receiving cash donations and protective equipment from individuals, groups and firms at the Government House on Thursday.

Some of the donations received were 60 cartons of hand sanitisers from Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, 6,000 bottles of Eva Water from Nigeria Bottling Company, N1 million cheque from Geolis Cables Limited.

Others were N2 million from Chief Augustine Oguejiofor, N1 million from Chief Walter Chigbo and N1 million from Diamond Fitness Club.

Chukwulobelu said the death was painful and regrettable while conveying the sympathy of the state government to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

He said there was no alternative to the lockdown which was aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus and urged both the residents, the police and other law enforcement agencies to be courteous in dealing with each other.

He called for calm and non-escalation of the situation by attempts to apportion blame as the matter was being investigated.

“The state government sympathises with the families that lost their loved ones, any loss of life in this circumstance is always regrettable, this is the time to be very calm, we do not want things to escalate.

“The circumstances of that death is still not clear, it will be investigated and all measures will be taken to ensure that this does not happen again.

“Am sure that the law enforcement agencies will also reflect on their modus operandi to ensure that this does not happen again, am sure they will review the way they are policing the state.

They can’t be happy that there is loss of life.It is important that people respect the lockdown order as to contain the spread of the virus, let our people see the police as their friends and not enemies.

“It is inappropriate to start apportioning blame now, we don’t want people including the media to inflame situation,” he said.

Chukwulobelu said it was not realistic that the state government would provide face masks for residents of the state and called on people to make efforts to have one, even if improvised.

He thanked all those who responded to the call of the state government by donating generously and assured that the money and materials would be deployed judiciously.

The SSG said that donations were still encouraged as the number of those in protective care was increasing and that the cost of taking care of a patient including the personal protective equipment was expensive.

It would be recalled that some policemen clashed with some youths at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, which resulted in the death of at least one person.