Anambra targets N600m revenue from tax evasion

John Ndu, Awka

The Anambra state government has embarked on massive revenue drive to recover not less than N600 million outstanding tax liabilities owed government by various firms across the state.

The exercise which had already commenced, took place at various locations of the state, including Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and environs.

The enforcement team of the state revenue service with combined units of police and civil defence officers carried out the exercise.

Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) had obtained a court order from a state high court, empowering it to seal off the premises of defaulting firms in the state.

Some of the sealed companies are Sabrud Consortium that produces prepaid electricity meters in Awka, owing not less than N5 million from January 2011 to December 2016 and Divine Favour Pharmaceutical Company, Nkpor, owing outstanding arrears in excess of N5 million from 2010 to 2015.

The enforcement team also sealed off the Nelly New Town Hotels and Suites, Oba, for evading tax to the tune of N8 million between 2014 and 2016, Ejiamatu Microfinance Bank, Ojoto, was also sealed for owing N16 million backlog of taxes and Eteleson Industries, Ogbunike, indebted to the tune of about N21 million from 2010 to 2015.

Also, the enforcement team sealed Delendu Aluminum Manufacturing Company, Onitsha, for evading tax to the tune of about N8 million between 2016 and 2017.

Chairman of the state internal revenue service, David Nzekwu while speaking during the exercise, noted that they obtained a court order from the state high court before embarking on the exercise.

He added that the team had not molested any individual, but acted according to the court order.