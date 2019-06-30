…As Obiano support group pays loyalty

John Ndu, Awka

Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Uchenna Okafor, has pledged to carry everybody along in carrying on government business in the Assembly.

Okafor made the pledge when the Willie Obiano Support Group (WOSG) led by its Chairman, Mr. Jude Emechetta, paid him courtesy visit at his office at the Assembly Complex, Awka.

“Constituency briefings are some of the cardinal points of the 7th Assembly toward ensuring that the people are carried along in running government business.

“This Assembly will do its best in line with the mandate of the legislators to enhance the vision of the Governor Obiano administration,’’ the Speaker said.

“I also appeal to the WOSG to continue working for the good of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)’’.

Chairman of the group, Emechetta expressed his gratitude to the speaker, noting they were happy that he was one of their patrons.

“We have only come to felicitate with our own over his elevation.

“We will give you every necessary support you will need as the Speaker to work effectively and efficiently toward building a better Anambra,’’ he said.

Mr. Ikechukwu Umeh, who represents Aguata Two, Constituency in the 6th Assembly and member of WOSG, said that the Group would support the speaker.

“WOSG enjoys grassroots support from all 21 Local Government Areas. We will always support the speaker in his quest for betterment of Ndi Anambra,’’ he said.

Deputy Chairman of the group, Mr. Cyprian Okereke, commended the speaker for receiving them in spite of his tight schedule while pledging the group’s support toward the development of the state.