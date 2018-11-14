Anambra Speaker foiled impeachment bid, holds plenary with supporters

The attempt by some members of the Anambra State House of Assembly led by the member representing Aguata 2, Hon. Ikem Uzoezie, Hon. Harford Oseke, representing Awka South 2, Hon Victor Okoye, Anambra West, among others to unlawfully impeach the current speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Rita Mmaduawu, has proved abortive.

Maduagwu, who was on Tuesday afternoon impeached by some members of the assembly said such action by dissident lawmakers will not stand.

She described the action as a nullity, saying that most members of the assembly were with her, and that there was no way the aggrieved group could have gotten up to 22 members, who they purported to have.

She said, “How can they say they are 22? Look at all the members with me here, so where did they get their 22 members? All they need to be able to impeach me is 20 members, and they don’t have that.

“They did not follow due process, that is why the Clerk refused to swear in the speaker they purported to have elected.

“They have nothing against me, and they can not impeach me because they have nothing against me. Did they read any offence, or did they serve me? There are processes that must be followed before impeachment can work.

“I was getting ready to go down for plenary when I was told they have moved a motion and impeached me.

“I was not served, they needed only 20 members to impeach me but they could not get that, two of our members are also abroad and have called to support us.”

When told that the aggrieved members cited financial impropriety and highhandedness against her, the Speaker broke into laughter.

Meanwhile, the speaker later led 10 other members to hold sitting after the earlier group had adjourned sitting.

Maduagwu, who presided over the house, also adjourned to 15th November, same day as her traducers.

It was gathered that some aggrieved members of the state Assembly who initiated the impeachment process against the speaker of the House had the intention to extend such against Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, but the process became frustrated owing to its failure to get the required two-thirds majority as required by law.

Unfortunately for the aggrieved members of the House who felt that they didn’t make it for 3rd and 4th tenure because they didn’t get the support of their constituents,

and therefore had resorted for an illegal impeachment process, failed to achieve their selfish interest when the symbol of authority was not on ground to authenticate their act.

Uzoezie, while addressing journalists shortly after the plenary, said that the new leadership of the House will reposition the legislature for greater efficiency and better achievements,

pointing out that the former speaker made the legislature a shawdow of its own especially as he further accused the impeached speaker of embezzling funds meant for House services.