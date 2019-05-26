Anambra sets up panel to probe Onitsha building collapse

Nkiru Nwagbo, Awka

The Anambra state government has set up panel to probe the recent collapse of a four -storey building under construction at the commercial city of Onitsha.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Awka, said that government has charged the panel among other things to find out both the immediate and remote causes of the building failure, the calibre of personnel and quality of materials used as well as verify the approval granted by the appropriate regulatory body.

According to Adinuba, determining the cause(s) of the building collapse will go a long way to prevent similar occurrences in the state, asserting that “this is part of the overall strategy to make sure Anambra remains the safest and most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“Governor Willie Obiano has stated that members of the panel will be drawn fromthe Nigerian Institute of Building, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Anambra Raw Materials Testing Laboratory and the State Emergency Management Agency as well as the police.

“The government of Anambra state regrets that the collapse of the building at 9, Ezenwa Street, Onitsha, that led to the death of two persons, including the site engineer. We condole with the families and friends of the victims. The state government will underwrite the medical bills of victims who are receiving treatment in the hospital.”

He added that the state government appreciates the efforts of individuals and organizations that worked tirelessly to save the lives of victims of the building failure and ensure that the incident did not result in chaos.

“We thank individual volunteers, the police, the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Radio Safety Corps, the Anambra state Road Traffic Agency, the State Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross as well as the Anambra state Road Maintenance Agency for their heroic roles.

“These individuals and organizations demonstrate continually that we are a caring society. This is in keeping with our philosophy and tradition of being your brother’s keeper,” Adinuba stated.