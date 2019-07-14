The new Commissioner of Police deployed to Anambra State, John Bassey Abang, has emphasised that his administration will thoroughly fashion out security measures to fight crime and criminality in the state.

He stated that he was determined to clamp down the command and control centres of every criminals operating in Anambra State.

It would be recalled that the former Commissioner, CP Dan Daura Mustapha, had been redeployed to Rivers State as the new Police chief.

CP Abang stated this while addressing some senior police officers in the state command as well as journalists, at the Police Headquarters, Amawbia.

Abang, who is the 28th Commissioner of Police so far deployed to the state, warned criminals to flee from the state, as he was committed to sustain the peace in the state, making it the safest state in the country.

The Commissioner noted that the Command will reinvigorate Operation Puff Adder and would give it more bite to tackle cultism, robbery and kidnapping particularly.

He added that efforts would be made to employ Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) strategies and Community Policing Principles where applicable and germane to specific problems and issues.

He said: “On assumption of duty within the last twenty-four hours, I have been fully briefed on a few criminal and security challenges in the state at the moment. These include disputes over land, the menace of one chance robbery gangs, robbery, kidnapping and of course cultism.

“In keeping with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu NPM, mni to ‘make Nigeria safer and more secure for economic development and growth…’, the Command under my watch shall take a zero tolerance stance on crime.

“Therefore, all our efforts and energies shall be mobilised and deployed towards the prevention of crimes; and the successful apprehension of criminals that would test our resolve.

“Another menace is the issue of fake news which has the capacity to cause widespread disaffection, chaos, violence or disruption of the public peace.

“May I use this medium to warn the purveyors of such news through whatever means to desist henceforth; or face the full wrath of the law whenever they are apprehended.

“Furthermore, I am not unmindful of other challenges bordering on professional misconduct on the part of our officers and men such as extortion, unlawful/over detention and incivility to members of the Public among others.

“In this vein, I urge all personnel of the Command to eschew corruption and indiscipline.

“The Command will sustain the existing inter-agency collaboration and improve our respect for the Rule of Law and fundamental Human Rights in accordance with international best practices.

While commending the state government for its support to the police command, CP Abang, extolled the achievements of the immediate past Commissioner of Police, CP Dan Daura Mustapha, assuring to consolidate his efforts.