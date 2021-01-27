Anambra man kills wife, only child after smoking India herm.

By Nkiru Nwagbo

A middle aged man Chukwuemeka Obijiofor from Ofufe Nza Village in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state has been arrested for allegedly killing of his wife and only child with shovel yesterday.

It was gathered that the man who allegedy ran amok ,clubbed the victims to death with a shovel after he smoked India herm excessively.

A neighbor of the suspect who would not want his name published told this reporter in an interview that the man had a serious argument with his wife which attracted the attention of neighborhood few hours before the incident.

The source said that the suspect became uncontrollable after smoking many wraps of India herm he used shovel to clubbed the victims to death adding that even the Vigilantee man who came to rescue the victims was injured.

Confirming the incident the Anambra state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said, “On Tuesday at about 7.45pm, police operatives attached to Ozubulu Police Station, arrested one ChukwuemekObijiofor aged 28 years, of Ofufe Nza village in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.

” Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, one Chisom Chukwuemeka, aged 26 years, and own child, Amanda Chukwuemeka, aged 4 years, both of same address, with a shovel on their heads.

” Police detectives visited the scene and rushed victims to Joint Hospital, Ozubulu, for medical attention where the two victims were certified dead by a medical doctor on arrival.

“The wounded vigilante is responding to treatment, while the corpses of the victims were deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

Mohammed said the Commissioner of Police in the state,John Abang, had directed the Ozubulu Divisional Police Officer to transfer the case to State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for discreet investigation to unravel the actual cause of the incident.