Anambra lawmakers task NAFDAC on proliferation of unlicensed sachet water makers

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been called to ensure effective monitoring of packaged water factories, popularly known as “pure water” to ensure they checkmate the proliferation of unlicensed sachet water manufacturers in the state.

The members of Anambra State House of Assembly who made the call during a motion said that this measure was to ensure the supply of clean water to the public.

Moving the motion, the member representing Dunukofia State Constituency, Lawrence Ezendu, during the plenary regretted that most sachet water manufacturing companies scattered across the state operate with fake NAFDAC numbers and produce unclean water which is inimical to the health of the residents of the State.

He said most of the factories were packaging the water without treatment and in unhygienic environment.

Dr. Timothy Ifedioramma, representing Njikoka State constituency 1, who seconded the motion, stressed the need for NAFDAC to always make routine visits to sachet water manufacturing companies in the state with a view to safeguarding the health of the people.

He maintained that any manufacturing company found wanting in the course of the routine visit should have its operating license withdrawn.

In his contribution during the plenary, the member representing Ogbaru 11 Constituency, Hon. Somtoochukwu Udeze, urged the State Ministry of Environment, Beautification and Ecology to always send their Sanitary Officers to monitor the environment where sachet water is manufactured and to collaborate with NAFDAC in promoting good hygiene in the State.

He advised residents to always go for package water carrying NAFDAC registration number to avoid consuming contaminated water.

The authority concerned, he said, should take note of the issue to avert the possible outbreak of water borne disease in the State.