Anambra: INEC publishes official election notice

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has published the official notice for the Nov. 6, Anambra governorship election in all its offices across the state.

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman.

Oyekanmi said that by Thursday activities for party’s primaries and collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters for the election were expected to start.

He recalled that on Jan 19, the commission published the timetable and schedule of activities for the state election, outlining 14 activities.

“In continuation of preparations for the election, the commission has today, Wednesday June 9, implemented the first activity on the timetable by publishing the official notice for the election in our offices in Anambra State.

“Tomorrow, Thursday June 10, the next two activities will kick off namely: the commencement of primaries by political parties to democratically nominate their candidates for the election as well as the collection of nomination forms from INEC Headquarters,” Oyekanmi said.

The commission, according to Oyekanmi, reiterates appeal to political parties to conduct credible and rancour-free primaries in compliance with the law and INEC regulations and guidelines.

