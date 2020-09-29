Anambra indigenes endorse Orji Uzo Kalu for 2023 presidency

Some Anambra indigenes have endorsed the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to run for Nigeria’s presidential elections in 2023.

Daily Times gathered that the indigenes of Alor community in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State, made this appeal to Kalu during the funeral service of late Chief Mrs. Priscilla Mary Ejiakardo Amolue at the home of Dr Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment.

READ ALSO: 2023 speculation grows as Orji Kalu visits Babangida

While receiving Kalu, the indigenes held a peaceful procession at the palace of the traditional ruler of Alor , His Royal Highness Igwe MacAnthony Elibe Okonkwo, bearing placards with various inscriptions pleading with Kalu to run for office of the President in the 2023 general elections.

According to Vanguard, sources close to the Senate Chief Whip revealed that the former Governor who was expected to pay a courtesy call to the traditional ruler had on a tip off from the state security services about the procession, immediately reschudeled his visit to the traditional ruler to a new date.

Others who attended the funeral include; were former Chairman Independent Democrats, Hon Edozie Madu; Senator Uche Lilian Ekwunife of Anambra Central ; Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu ; Chief Chidozie Nwankwo, Barr. Sylvester Okonkwo , Hon. Osita Chidoka , Hon. Madukwe Ukaegbu and Hon. Chibuike Jonas .

With his entourage , Kalu proceeded to the home of Chief Chidozie Nwankwo in Oko where he was entertained by the astute business mogul and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC).