Notable personalities in Anambra State have continued to express their views on the recent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa by the South Africans.

The attacks reportedly claimed lives and properties worth millions. Some South Africans in the course of the attack looted supermarkets and shops belonging to Nigerians.

Reacting to that, the traditional ruler of Awka, HRM Obi Gibson Nwosu (Eze Uzu) and the Director and Chief Executive Officer of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, Venerable Amaechi Okwuosa, condemned the attacks and called for Federal Government intervention.

Eze Uzu, who described the attack as unfortunate, reminded the South African leaders to recall how Nigeria intervened in their ugly situation during apartheid.

“I don’t know why South Africa hates Nigeria so much. From 1970 to 1985, I lived in Zambia. I took my boxing team to South Africa, where I was to be the referee. But I was denied that opportunity by South African government.

“So the hatred did not start today. South Africa should have a rethink. Nigeria really came to their assistance, supported them financially and otherwise.

“I advice Nigerians over there to be calm, the two wrongs make no right,” the monarch added.

He further called on Federal Government to speed up its effects, and attract more meaningful development that would prevent incessant migration of youths.



Also speaking, Venerable Okwuosa reminded the Federal Government its constitutional responsibility of protecting citizens’ right and properties.

“From the Christian point of view, we should seek peace at all levels. Crises, violence should not be encouraged. We don’t pay evil with evil,” Okwuosa asserted.

Venerable Okwuosa also pleaded with Nigerians in South Africa and other violent countries to come home and invest.

He observed that Governor Obiano had provided various windows of opportunities for youth to strive, saying Anambra State had established different platforms to assist business owners.

Okwuosa as well appealed to Nigerians in South Africa to always be law abiding to and refrain from activities that would engender violence.