Anambra imposes 12-hour curfew on 6 communities over growing insecurity

Six communities in the Oyi and Anambra East Local Government Areas have been put under a 12-hour curfew by the Anambra State Government.

Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, the Secretary to the State Government, made the announcement in Awka on Monday.

Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu, and Umunya are among the communities affected, according to Chukwulobelu.

He said the curfew, which went into effect immediately, would last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

The secretary to the government of Anambra urged residents of the affected communities to follow the order to the letter, saying that security personnel would ensure strict adherence.

The police had previously reported that nine unidentified people had been killed by gunmen in the Nteje neighborhood.

Residents of Nteje and some neighboring communities are said to be fearful as a result of the killing claim, according to sources.

According to local reports, some residents have already fled their homes in search of safety.