Anambra Guber: My legacy supeceeds influence of APGA in the state – Aspirant

By Tom Okpe

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Dr Chidozie Nwankwo in the November 6th state governorship election has stated that his legacy in the state superceeds influence of the ruling party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) led Willy Obiano.

He also said if given the mandate, there will be a drastic change in the state, saying he will turn the state to an industrial hub in Africa.

Chidozie, who made this disclossure at the party secretariat on Monday, while submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms, also said there was absolute peace in the state untill certain leaders got to power.

He said: “I have been in the market and our popularity is indescribable. The legacy I left when I was the leader of the main market supersede any influence APGA has in Anambra state.”

He noted that as an entrepreneur, he will engage the youths successfully that they will not think of crime or violence.

“I have been a catalyst all my life. I have always brought change to whatever I do. My records shows that every field of human endeavors I have engaged myself, I have brought changes not only in Nigeria but across the world.

“There have been absolute peace in Anambra state. Until a good leader gets to power, there will be a drastic change towards agitation for peace. If you read my manifesto, I am going to single Anambra out to become the industrial hub of Africa.

“Millions of teaming youths will not have time to demonstrate when they are gainfully employed. I have done businesses in 7 countries of the world. I have been to Isreal about three times, I have been to Ethiopia with outstanding agricultural records.

“My reputation in Anambra state, having being the head of the biggest markets in onitsha, which controls all the elites that are decision makers in all the 177 communities.

“I have been a leader in Onitsha main market for 10 years. Within the 10 years of my reign, I brought a change that cannot be erased in another 100 years.”

The aspirant further stressed, when asked about agriculture saying; “We are going to employ the best brains. In all my companies, I have always partnered with the best companies in the world. Why people fail in agriculture is because they dont look for those with pedigree.

“People with good records and experience to manage entities, and bring revolution to that direction,” he stated.

When asked on the mode of primary, he said that it’s for the party to decide adding, “the party knows the rules and regulations. And I will want the party to decide the model or template to use and manage the coming primary,” he added.