Anambra Guber: My blueprint on development makes me stand out – Dozie Madu

By Tom Okpe

As the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 6, 2021, draws closer, an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dozie Madu said he is the candidate to beat as his developmental blueprint speaks, and stands him out among other contestants.

Madu who picked his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on Monday at the party natiinal secretariat, Abuja said he knows what to do, as a seasoned politician, he will uplift the lives of the people of Anambra state.

He also said as a grassroots politician, loved by his people, his strength is enough contrary to insinuations that the presidency is behind him.

“I’ve been around politically, I was the National Chairman of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), I was National Chairman of Independent Democrats, I was presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

Presently I am a member of the Governing Council of the African Union Development Agency under Presidency.

READ ALSO: Six commercial banks post N235.4 billion PAT

“All the aspirants in the state are qualified, but I am more qualified, the party has done well in my local government than elsewhere in the state. The APC in 2018 had 3415 votes and in 2019 Presidential election, the party got 6901 votes.

“The party has done absolutely well and other aspirants contesting against me can’t deliver their wards,” he stressed.

The business man turned politician while explaining more of what he intends to do differently from the previous administrations said his main attention will be in the area of infrastructural development.

“I want to tell you that most people that come out with seven agenda, 8 agenda, don’t do well when they become governor. I’m not here to talk but when I come back to submit my manifesto, my people will follow, and vote for me massively.

“If you visit my state, you will discover that there is no infrastructural development; I don’t want to go into talking of unemployment because when you have infrastructure, it will create employment; people will be needed to man those infrastructure, which is the first thing I will do,” he stated.