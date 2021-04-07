Anambra Guber: APC will shock APGA, PDP-ex-reps member

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Victor Afam Ogene, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the forthcoming November 6, gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Daily Times gathered that the recent resolve by 21 former lawmakers of the APC in Anambra State to jointly work for the victory of the party at the election is a master stroke against the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll.

No fewer than 21 APC former lawmakers in Anambra State, including Senator Emma Anosike, Senator Margery Okadigbo, Hons Ralph Okeke, Victor Afam Ogene, Chizor Obidigwe, Dom Obiekie, Peter Onuora and Theo Nnoroms, among others were said to have met recently at Senator Anosike’s country-home at Umueri, Anambra-East local government area and agreed to mobilise for the victory of APC in the governorship election.

They, however, were said to have urged the APC hierarchies at both the state and national levels to put process in place to ensure that a credible candidate was selected through a free and fair primary to fly the party’s flag in the poll.

Hon Ogene had described the coming together of the former lawmakers as “unprecedented, remarkable and strategic” saying that with the resolve “APC will shock both the ruling APGA and PDP in the governorship election”.