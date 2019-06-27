The Anambra Government says it is working out a solution to the over 100-year-old land dispute between the Umuifedinma-Umuoranma/Umuikenanunwa-Umuayom and its neigbouring Ntokor Community of the state.

The Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Bonaventure Enemalu, disclosed this when he addressed demonstrators from Umuifedinma-Umuoranma/Umuikenanunwa-Umuayom at the Government House, Awka on Wednesday.

The two communities are in Awka South Local Government of the state. (NAN).

Enemalu told the demonstrators that the Governor, Willie Obiano, was aware of the disputed land measuring more than 700 acres, adding that the dispute would soon be resolved.

He said that the state government would soon send the matter to the state’s boundary committee to work out a lasting solution to the dispute.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demonstrators, numbering more than 200, stormed the government house in many commercial buses.