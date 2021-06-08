Anambra Gov’ship election; Uba says state in a cross-road

Tom Okpe, Abuja

A major contender in the forrhcoming Anambra State governorship election under the All Progressives Congress,(APC), Senator Andy Uba said the state is in a cross-road and has the plan to change and uplift it to its glory.

Uba told journalists at the party Secretariat on Tuesday when he came to submit his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the November, 6th Governorship election that he once won the state governorship election, with the plans to change the state gor better.

“If you remember, in 2007 when I won the election as the governor of Anambra state, I had the plan to change the face of Anambra.

“My plan was to lift the youths, to help, empower them, women and be able to take Anambra to a different level. Infrastructures, agriculture and so many other plans. I have modified those plans now from what they were before. Anambra will be a different state once I am elected as the governor,” he said.

On the issue of concensus candidate, the Senator said: “I dont think that has been presented to us. I have no idea what you are saying. Nobody told me about concensus. I have not heard it. This is the first time I am hearing it from you.

About other contestants like the former CBN Governor Charles Soludo and how he will be able to scuffle through with the incumbent Governor, Willy Obiano, he said; “Well, for you mentioning Soludo, I think Anambra people will have to decide after our primary and I know i am going to win for sure.

“After the primary they will decide who they want as their governor. What APGA has done they have done. Everybody knows.They have been there for 16 years and that doesn’t mean; if you remember, we had a party that was there for many years.

“APC still came in. So many years doesn’t mean anything. That you are there for twenty or thirty years. What have you done? Are the people happy with you? If they are not then you have reasons to change, I am sure there will be change to vote APC this time, he stated.

On his part, Rev Godwin Okonkwo, another contestant while submitting his forms said he is in the contest, fully prepared with sound mind, capacity, courage and character.

He noted that competence without character has no value; “They both enrich values. And I think I have that.

“I am bringing unity to my people. I will be a father to everyone. And Anambra with me there, hope of the poor will be restored. We will restore Anambra to a place that investors will have confidence and a place to invest in.”

On the issue of zoning, Rev Okonkwo who emphasised on fairness said: “I believe in fairness, equity, justice, and good conscience.

“If the North had gone, equity demands that it comes to the south. If it doesn’t go to the south, it means it has to wait for another 24 years before it comes to it. How old will I be by then? So it should go to South because I believe in natural justice and fairness.”

On the Church participation in npolitics, the aspirant stressed that it’s unfortunate what “I met on ground when I joined the APC.

“It shows the church still have a long way to go in impacting love in the hearts of people. When our hears are transformed, our love will not know colour. It will know no boundaries. I am an Anglican priest. When the sun shines, does it select where to shine on? Of course no.

“He who hates his sister or brother is a murderer. The bible say that and I believe very much in it. I cannot go against what I preach. I will be father to all. I will respect our elders. I will honor our fathers in the lord and traditional rulers. But, I will obey God. And I know God is a just God.

“I will fear Him, because his love doesn’t demarcate. That is who I am and what i will bring to the table.”

Speaking further on the mode of primary election, he wants the party to choose a model that will make people in Anambra come into the APC.

The trained chartered accountant, Reverened Priest of the Angican Communion turned politican, worked in NNPC upto the level of Managing Director noted that he offered himself to serve his people, Anambra State, adding that he will not join people who publishes what they do to help others.