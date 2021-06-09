Anambra Gov’ship Election: APGA, PDP will dissolve to slime at my emergence

Tom Okpe, Abuja

Àn aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the Anambra State governorship election, JohnBosco Onunkwo has emphasised his position in clinching the State House position, saying the reigning All Progressives Grand Alliace, (APGA) in the state and the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) will dissolve into slime as he emerges flag bearer in the contest.

Bosco who told journalists while he submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms at the party secretariat also said he believe in the Unity of Nigeria as a youth and grand-patron of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth worldwide, and grand commander of the 90% registered youth body in Anambra state.

He said: “I will tell you, if I happen to get the ticket of Anambra governorship race, APGA and PDP will dissolve because, I have personal relationship with, established a memorial with in health, safety, education, environment, sports, markets and schools.”

He further stressed that his regime will be a practical one saying; “What people need is a governor that is accessible and will engage the people. One that can wear a knicker and khaki, talk to them in terms they will understand and give them that promise that will be binded with covenant.

“If I become governor, I will calm down fray nerves for my continuous engagement with humility, transparency that will be binded in honesty.

“The problem is that, when you promise people before getting into office and you dont fulfill. My promise is coming with a covenant. One that will be binded with love by God and be secured.

“For you to be honored with that, power given to a man is a principle of public account ability. That means I have the paraphernalia to deliver. And I can assure you, I am the password for every youth coming up in Anambra.

“We can agree that so many people shy away from politics. And in some quarters, vampires took over. My ambition in politics is to continue to play along side those our patriot who have been educating, promoting and even conscientizing to free ourselves from mental stagnation.

The Profession building Engineer, turned politician hinted that he is in the gàme of politics to free his people from economic impotence, spiritual complacency and doctrines of tribes and tongue which do not only impede national progress and prosperity but also, serve self imposed abstractions of political theology.

“That is my ambition and I believe in diversification agenda. That is why I will bring in my wealth as a technocrat, to tell the people what I can do,” he stated.

On acceptabilty of his party, APC in Anambra State, Bosco buttressed, “I have never seen APC as a hard sell and that is why I dont crisscross in party. Ever since I had this passion for politicking, I started from AC, ACN and APC.

“My people, Ndi Anambra votes according to their personal relationships with the people and not the party.

“In my 17 years of Engineering practice in international oil and gas firm, what makes us to succeed is team work. I am a team player. A chain will break at its weakest link, if there is no team spirit, we wont achieve anything.

“I have personal relationship with all the aspirants. However, whoever finally emerges as the party flag bearer, we hould be able to work together as a team.

“I am a digital man. I can assure you, whoever is the person that got it rancor free, I will work with the person which is to make sure, the party wins. But I will assure you that John Bosco will win the ticket.”