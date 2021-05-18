Anambra Government imposes curfew on two communities

Gov. Willie Obiano has put a curfew on the Omor and Anaku communities in the state’s Ayamelum Local Government Area from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government, stated this in a tweet.

The curfew is in effect until further notice, according to the state government.

”The curfew begins on Monday. Residents of the two communities should obey the order as security personnel are on strict orders to enforce the curfew directives.

”The government has lifted the curfew imposed on Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu and Umunya communities on April 26, following the return of normalcy in the areas,” the government said.

According to the Nigerian News Agency (NAN), residents of the Anaku and Omor communities engaged in a violent clash on Sunday.

According to the police, three people were killed in a clash between the Omor and Anaku communities in the state’s Anyamelum Local Government Area.

Normalcy has since been restored in the region, according to DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, who informed NAN in Awka on Sunday.

Mr Chris Owolabi, the state’s Commissioner of Police, personally led a team of operatives to quell the crisis between the neighboring communities, according to Ikenga.

He stated that the command is still collecting information on the extent of the damage while assuring that attempts are being made to prevent the situation from worsening and to maintain long-term peace.

“Normalcy has returned to the city, and our men remain on the ground to ensure the safety of people and property. So far, three bodies have been retrieved and deposited at the morgue.