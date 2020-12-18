Anambra dethrones three more traditional rulers — Daily Times Nigeria

By Nkiru Nwagbo

The Anambra State Government yesterday dethroned three more traditional rulers and withdrew their certificates of recongintions .

The sacked monarchs were amongst the 12 rulers suspended in the state for going to Abuja to see the President Muhammadu Buhari without the state government’s approval.

It would be recalled that the state government had earlier dethroned three traditional rulers for the same offence.

A statement by the the state Commissioner for Local Government , Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Greg Obi, said the sacked monarchs should submit their certificates of recognition to the Secretary of their local government areas .

According the statement the affected monarchs are Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle and Igwe G. B. C Mbakwe of Abacha.

The statement added that the suspension of the five of suspended monarchs had been lifted.

According to the statement” The Anambra State Government has lifted the suspension of five traditional rulers in the state, namely; Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo , Igwe A.N Onwuneme of Ikenga , Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor ,Igwe Chukwuma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite and Igwe S.O Uche of Ezira.

“The one year suspension of; Igwe Kelly N. Nkeli of Igbariam ,Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Uyanwa of Ukwulu continues subject to future review as may be necessary.

“The state government also withdrew the certificates of recognition as traditional rulers of the following; Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia ,Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle and Igwe G. B. C Mbakwe of Abacha.

“Igwes( monarchs) whose certificates of recognition have been withdrawn are directed to submit their certificate of recognition to the secretary of the local government of their communities within a month of this announcement”.

Reacting, the traditional ruler of Nawfia, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, purportedly sacked, said he had not been notified by state government about the development.

He said,”We are in court on this issue with an injunction that the state government should not act on the matter in any form or manner within the pendency of the case.”

Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia in reaction said that nobody cannot remove as he still remain the Igwe of Nwafia.

“I am still the Igwe ” he said.