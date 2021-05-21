Anambra community urges FG’s intervention on erosion menace

The Achina Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra has appealed to the Federal Government to intervene in tackling the gully erosion ravaging the area.



A community leader, Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, made the call on Thursday during a requiem mass organised by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Achina, in honour of his mother, Felicia.



Umenzekwe said that most communities in Aguata were living in fear with the rains gradually setting in, hence the need for federal government’s urgent intervention.



Erosion has cut off most roads that link Achina with neighboring communities.

“The problem has hindered inter-community trade and other businesses that had existed among the communities.

“Many residential and commercial houses, markets and churches in the area have been submerged.



“Achina town hall, church buildings and roads that were not threatened before are about to be submerged,” Umenzekwe said



He said the situation had become so terrible with most roads have been washed away, making it difficult for natives to easily access their homes.



“Roads that lead to some homes are completely broken and people now park their cars outside their compounds,” he said.



Umenzekwe, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, said the community had written to the state and federal governments over the devastating effects of erosion in the area.



“We have not received any attention from the state government over erosion challenges.



“We appeal to the federal government to save us because the state governmnet cannot handle the erosion menace alone,” he said



Responding to the appeal, the Minister of Works and Power, Mr Babatunde Fashola, appealed to the community to exercise patience, with a promise that their problem would be looked into.



ashola, represented by the Federal Controller in charge of Anambra, Mr Adeyemo Ajani, said the issues would be captured through the Ecological Fund, if the request would be properly channeled to the appropriate agencies of government.



Earlier in a homily, Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese, urged the bereaved family not to deviate from their mother’s footsteps.

Okpaleke said the deceased lived a life worthy of emulation and died at a ripe age of 85.



According to him, death is a necessary end that will occur at its time.

He advised the living to always prepare to meet their maker by living a life of holiness.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burial was attended by APC chieftains in Anambra.



Also, the Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, led no fewer than 20 priests to the burial. (NAN)