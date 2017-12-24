Anambra community murder: Family petitions IG

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), has been urged to transfer the investigation of the brutal murder of Mr. Chukwudi Chinwuba, the President General of Oroma-Etiti in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra state back to Anambra State Police Command, Awka for proper investigation so as to ensure justice in the matter.

In a petition signed by lawyer to the family, Wilson Ogoke, said that the transfer back to the Anambra State Police Command has become imperative due to what they called “the manifest travesty of justice in respect of the investigation of the murder of Chukwudi Chinwuba.”

Tracing the genesis of the murder, the lawyer said the eventual murder of Chukwudi was as a result of his winning election into the office of the President General of Oroma-Etiti , Anam on April 17, 2017 against the wishes of Raphael Okeke, a former member of House of Representatives and his group, who felt it must be their candidate that should have won.

The family said: “Raphael Okeke openly boasted that he will not be alive to see Chinwuba to become the President General of Oroma-Etiti Development Union and so he and his cohorts set machinery in motion which they eventually accomplished on November 15, 2017, when they murdered him in the most barbaric manner”.

Ogoke said Chukwudi’s petition to the police when he was alive encapsulated the whole thing, stressing that immediately after the election Okeke and his cohorts wrote a petition to the IG, which led to the arrest of Chukwudi on trump up charges with the active connivance of ACP Kabriu A. Shehu after which they were granted trail.

“Sir, it is important to state that Ralphael Okeke had been boasting that Nigeria Police is in his pocket and he knows how to use the Police and to achieve his purpose and that this murder investigation will not see the light of the day”, he said.

The lawyer said while the traditional ruler of Oroma-Etiti, Eze Nwaezekwe Okeke, reported the matter to the Police in his Kingdom, followed by a written statement by Chukwudi’s younger brother, Chinenye at the State Police Command in Awka,

Okeke threw due process to the dog and ran to Abuja with a false petition, and brought police to come and carry the case file from Awka, to Abuja, where they killed the matter”.

It is almost succeeding because the Police are more interested in the petition on false information than investigating the murder case.

In fact, the purported investigation team led by DCP Habu A. Sani, has threatened to arrest Igwe Okeke, who is 86 years old for giving false information.

A copy of the invitation letter including Igwe’s response is, marked as Exhibit C and D respectively” said Ogoke.

Urging IG to return the case file to the Anambra state Police Command for proper investigation and prosecution, the Lawyer said their understanding of the Police investigation process was that it should ordinarily be carried out by the Command” s jurisdiction of the crime and it was only when outcome was not satisfactory to any of the party that they can now appeal to IG to re-investigate the matter.

“In this case it is clear that the intention of bringing the matter to Abuja is simply to kill the case. Those who witnessed the brutal murder are farmers who they know will not have money to come to Abuja to give evidence”.

Chinwuba who was also the secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the community was allegedly assassinated on November 15, 2017, two days to the Anambra State Governorship election. Aged 39 years, late Chinwuba was married with four children.

From Alphonsus Nweze, Awka