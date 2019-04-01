Anambra Assembly will remain peaceful – Hon. Agbodike

By John Ndu, Awka

Dr. Paschal Agbodike, incumbent lawmaker representing Ihiala 2 state constituency in the 6th Anambra legislature, has said that the forthcoming 7th Anambra State House of Assembly will synergise as well as work harmoniously with other arms of government to better Anambra state.

The lawmaker who was re-elected for a second term in office, recalled that the 6th assembly enjoyed a very cordial relations with the executive.

He said while speaking with newsmen in Awka that the incoming legislature would make viable laws aimed at sustaining the tempo of development in the state.

The lawmaker maintained that there was absolutely no reason casting aspersions on the executive as he believes that the 7th legislature would leaverage on the gains of the outgoing parliament.

Agbodike emphasized that having been re-elected, he would re-double his efforts in contributing meaningfully through legislation for the greater Anambra, pointing out that there was an urgent need to sustain the speed of human and infrastructural development in the state.

The lawmaker however said that he was grateful to God and his constituents for their massive support which manifested in his electoral victory at the state assembly polls and that his constituency projects would be sustained as well as extended to other neighbouring constituencies to prove that Anambra state is one with unity of purpose.

According to him, “I have Mmiri Oma Education Foundation training over 70 indigent students in my constituency. Empowerment of men, women and youths especially in the constituency. I have done a lot for my people. That was the reason they unanimously returned me for another term of office.”