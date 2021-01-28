Anambra: 65-Year-Old Hunter Kills Self, Wife, Set House Ablaze

A 65-year-old hunter from Amunike community in Awka North local government area of Anambra State, Uchechukwu Nweke has killed his 55-year-old wife Mrs Patricia Nweke using his single barrel gun.

He also burnt his house along with his son , Obinna Nweke aged 29 years in a circumstance yet to be ascertained.

The suspect also shot himself after setting his house ablaze.

READ ALSO: Anambra man kills wife, only child after smoking India herm

Conforming the incident, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, CSP Haruna Mohammed said “the police on 28/1/2021 received a report from Amunike community in Awka North LGA of Anambra State that , a hunter, one Uchechukwu Nweke ‘m’ aged 65 years allegedly shot his wife Patricia Nweke ‘f’ aged 55 years with a single barrel gun and also burnt his house along with his son named Obinna Nweke aged 29 years in a circumstances yet to be ascertained.

He also stated that the suspect equally shot himself using the same gun.

Meanwhile, Mohammed said that the police detectives attached to Achalla police station had visited the scene and took victims to Uche hospital for medical attention, where the three victims were certified dead by a medical doctor on arrival.

According to him, “corpses of the victims have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy, while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.