Hundreds of stakeholders in the good governance of Anambra State under the umbrella of Soludo Support Group (SSG) are currently mapping out strategies on how to convince former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to contest the office of the governor of the state in 2021

At an inaugural meeting currently going on at Manybond Hotel, Awka, the National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour) said SSG I made up volunteers who are working independently to ensure that Prof. Soludo accept the call to run for and become the governor of Anambra State in order to continue from Governor Willy Obiano will stop at the end of his tenure.

Chinedu said that Soludo has been told of the group’s mandate but that the foremost economist said he will “Think about it.”

He therefore challenged members of the group to see themselves as grassroots mobilisers to ensure that more people are brought to the fold to convince Soludo to accept their demand, adding that a formal request to that effect would be submitted to him in the nearest future.



“We know that the next election is nearly two years away. But we can’t wait anymore. We know that Soludo has all it takes to transform Anambra to a better state if he becomes governor after Willy Obiano who is doing very well.

We don’t want our state to go back to mediocre leadership after Willy Obiano. We want someone that would do even better than him and we know that Soludo is the man.



“We are not starting campaigns. We are only mobilising to see that Prof. Soludo is pressurised to answer the call of Anambra people to come and serve the state the way he did for Nigeria.

This is a self sponsored group. Therefore every local government and ward coordinator should know that the call is for sacrifice both of your time and resources for the good of Anambra state,” he said.



Hon. Chinedu Nwoye also informed SSG members that there are several other groups mobilising to see that Soludo accepts to contest the election and asked them to embrace each of them as they are all working for the same purpose of ensuring that Anambra gets the best governance, going forward.



Speaking earlier, the Anambra state chapter Chairman of SSG, Hon. Chidi Okoye (Ogazi Umunri) said the meeting and souvenirs were facilitated by some members of the group and called for total commitment from members.



He said that Soludo is someone every Anambra should be proud of, irrespective of political party affiliation, adding that the Soludo Support Group is for all parties and not for APGA members alone, and applauded the appointment of Prof. Soludo as member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council by President Muhamadu Buhari