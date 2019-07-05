Young Africans in Diaspora have just published an open letter directed at the Nigerian media regarding to the rape allegations against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The group questioned the intergrity of the Nigerian media saying, ‘what really is journalism to you? Is it all about brown envelopes and reporting mundane stories? Do you know the enormity of the power you possess at all?’.

The letter also said, ‘the noise has been made, you all have gone back to your big brother naija life, in few days, everything will fizzle out like the fart of a big man until another one is released and all of you begin to jump around yet again while many more souls get destroyed by devils in human skins’.

The Young Africans in Diaspora (YAND) haven taken time to watch and listen to all sides and shades of opinions on this Timi Dakolo and Biodun Fatoyinbo’s rape saga, we have come to the conclusion that Nigerian journalists (mainstream and online) are the worst ever in the history of mankind.

How can all of you be jumping around on a story for weeks without making an effort to dig into the facts of the matter. There can never be a lazy set of people like this anywhere else in the world.

The ladies in question made many damning revelations, mentioning names of individuals who are not dead but very much alive, some of them still mounting pulpits, preaching heresy all over the world, they made mention of the wife of the notorious cultist, yet none of you so called journalists with big degrees and donkey years of experience could go after these witnesses,

interview them and if they refuse to talk you make noise about it to the world until all of them are brought to book as accomplices and are made to drop their social or spiritual status in the society.

Such wicked souls who know about these atrocities and have been quiet for years should not be found living among humans just like all of you lazy writers feasting on the agony of others but can’t do anything to get justice for victims.

How do you guys hope to clean up a society with this kind of docility? What really is journalism to you? Is it all about brown envelopes and reporting mundane stories?

Do you know the enormity of the power you possess at all? With these stories breaking and all your focus on the rapist who keeps denying and the victims who keep alleging and no witness yet in the media space or eye, journalism in Nigeria is seriously endangered and needs urgent help.

To you NUJ executives, the shame is more, and we hope you will find the courage to look for help.

Young Africans in Diaspora (YAND) will be available to link you with foreign professionals for trainings because your country Nigeria is sinking, morally, socially, spiritually and politically due to your reticence and inhuman gentility.