Amuneke named as new Tanzania coach

Super Eagles Legend and Former Golden Eaglets Coach Emmanuel Amunike has been confirmed as the new head Coach of the Tanzanian national team.

The 47-year-old signed a two-year deal to take over from Salum Mayanga who was shown the way out for poor results.

His first priority will be to get the Taifa Stars’ Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign back on track after a faulty start.

The east Africans are third in Group L having being held to a 1-1 home draw by Lesotho at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Before the appointment of the 1994 African Player of the Year, Tanzania had hired and parted ways with four different coaches since 2014.

Amuneke will make his bow when Tanzania face Uganda in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash on September 7, 2018.