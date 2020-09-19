Amotekun swings into action, arrests herdsman, cows for destroying farms

The Ondo State chapter of the recently South-West regional security outfit, Amotekun, has arrested a Fulani man, identified as Adamu Yusuf, and his 65 cows for destroying crops on some farms in the Oda area of Akure, the state capital.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that some of the crops allegedly destroyed were maize, cassava and yam tubers that were reportedly worth N5m.

From reports gathered, the herdsman and the cows were caught in the act at night by the Amotekun corps, who reportedly moved in after the affected farmers had reported the matter. After the arrest, the suspect and his cows were taken to the corps’ headquarter.

A source also stated, the suspect and his cows were, however, released after he paid an undisclosed sum of money to the affected farmers.

The state Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr Adeleye Olatunji, confirmed the development and warned herdsmen to stop destroying farms in the state.

Olatunji, who held a meeting with the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the state over the incident, said, “If you continue to disturb farmers and their farm produce, there will be famine in the land. This is because there will be no food for people to eat. This is why we are asking you to talk to your men not to destroy people’s farms.”

Speaking on behalf of MACBAN in the South-West, the Ekiti State chairman of the association, Alhaji Abubakar Audu, appreciated the efforts of the Ondo State government in resolving the matter amicably.

“We have had a meeting in the South-West telling our herdsmen not to wreak any havoc on farmland and we will keep talking to them while disciplinary action will be taken against any offenders,” Audu said.